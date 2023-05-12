State track and field meets: Gainesville's Conner Proffitt finishes Class 6A state runner-up in the 3200-meter run

On Friday, Hall County’s strong representation continued at state track and field meets.
In the Class 6A 3200-meter finals, Gainesville junior Conner Proffitt was state runner-up, posting a time of 9:14.42.
In the girls Class 4A 1600-meter finals, North Hall’s Clodgah O’Bryant took third place (11:32.59), while Cherokee Bluff’s Adison Myers earned seventh place (11:50).
In Class 5A, Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick earned fifth place in the 3200 (11:33.75).
Meanwhile, in Class 4A, Chestatee’s Aaron Retana finished sixth in the 3200 (9:40).