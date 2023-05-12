By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
State track and field meets: Gainesville's Conner Proffitt finishes Class 6A state runner-up in the 3200-meter run
Conner_Proffitt1.jpg
Gainesville's Conner Proffitt competes at the Hall County championships on March 30 at Chestatee High. Photo by Bill Murphy

On Friday, Hall County’s strong representation continued at state track and field meets. 

In the Class 6A 3200-meter finals, Gainesville junior Conner Proffitt was state runner-up, posting a time of 9:14.42. 

In the girls Class 4A 1600-meter finals, North Hall’s Clodgah O’Bryant took third place (11:32.59), while Cherokee Bluff’s Adison Myers earned seventh place (11:50). 

In Class 5A, Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick earned fifth place in the 3200 (11:33.75).

Meanwhile, in Class 4A, Chestatee’s Aaron Retana finished sixth in the 3200 (9:40).

