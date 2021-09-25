High school cross country: Chestatee boys, North Hall girls earn Hall County titles at North Hall Community Center

As the individual winner went, so did the team titles at the Hall County Championships on Saturday at the North Hall Community Center.



Chestatee’s Garrett Grater, a senior, won a close race among the top three boys runners, with a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds, to grab individual honors as the defending Class 4A state champions also earned the team title.

“It was fun,” Garrett Grater said. “It played out like we thought it would. We had a great time and I’m so proud of my team,”

Meanwhile, North Hall freshman Clodagh O’Bryant dominated the girls race (18:54), as her talented young squad grabbed the team title handily.

“Clodagh looked really composed,” North Hall coach Sam Borg said. “She powered through the woods section. She was really in control.”

The Lady Trojans were bolstered in their team title with a second place finish by freshman Harleigh Smith (19:30) and a fifth-place spot by sophomore Abi Moore (20:24).

“I can’t say enough about the girls,” Borg said. “They’re tight-knit, love each other and run for the right reasons.”

Defending champion Ashley Thompson, of Gainesville, finished third, with a time of 19:42 for the second-place Lady Red Elephants.

As for the Chestatee boys, it just keeps cruising with a roster of experienced distance runners.

The War Eagles claimed five of the top 10 spots in the boys race.

For Chestatee, Aaron Retana was fourth (16:50), Gavin Grater was fifth (16:53), Javier Rebollar was sixth (17:03) and Noah Peters placed ninth (17:33).

Gainesville’s John Jessup placed third overall (16:41) for the second-place Red Elephants.

Gainesville had three runners in the top 10 overall, including George Henry Ewers who was seventh (17:30) and Daniel Gallagher in 10th place (17:42).

West Hall’s Stephen Clark took second overall, running a 16:38.

The wins by the Chestatee boys and North Hall girls was a repeat of the North Hall Invitational, which was run on the same course Sept. 9.

Team standings

Boys

1. Chestatee

2. Gainesville

3. Flowery Branch

4. North Hall

5. Lanier Christian

6. West Hall

7. Johnson

Girls

1. North Hall

2. Gainesville

3. Flowery Branch

4. Lanier Christian

5. Chestatee

6. Lakeview Academy

7. Johnson