Cross country: North Hall girls, Cherokee Bluff boys take top spots at Region 7-3A championship

The North Hall girls dominated, taking the top three overall spots and the team title at the Region 7-3A meet on Wednesday at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
For the Lady Trojans, Clodagh O’Bryant was first overall (19 minutes, 26 seconds), Harleigh Smith finished second (20:04) and sophomore Abi Moore placed third overall (20:27).
In the boys’ race, Cherokee Bluff took the top prize, led by third-place finisher Austin Click (17:25).
The Trojans boys took second overall.
West Hall’s Stephen Clark earned second overall (16:52).
East Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide won the race (16:27).
The state championship meet for Class 3A is Nov. 5 in Carrollton.