Cross country: North Hall girls, Cherokee Bluff boys take top spots at Region 7-3A championship
North Hall's Clodagh O'Bryant nears the finish line at the Hall County Championship at the North Hall Community Center on Saturday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

The North Hall girls dominated, taking the top three overall spots and the team title at the Region 7-3A meet on Wednesday at Unicoi State Park in Helen. 

For the Lady Trojans, Clodagh O’Bryant was first overall (19 minutes, 26 seconds), Harleigh Smith finished second (20:04) and sophomore Abi Moore placed third overall (20:27). 

In the boys’ race, Cherokee Bluff took the top prize, led by third-place finisher Austin Click (17:25). 

The Trojans boys took second overall. 

West Hall’s Stephen Clark earned second overall (16:52). 

East Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide won the race (16:27). 

The state championship meet for Class 3A is Nov. 5 in Carrollton. 

