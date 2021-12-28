LANIERLAND: Cooper's late basket seals exciting comeback win for Lakeview Academy boys

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

Behind a game-high 16 points from Ryan Black, Lakeview Academy rallied for a thrilling 64-63 win against Chestatee in the first round of Lanierland on Tuesday at Lakeview Academy.

The Lions had a 15-13 lead early in the first quarter, but allowed the War Eagles to jump in front with a 43-32 lead into half.

Lakeview Academy trailed by double digits for the majority of the third quarter, eventually falling behind by as much as 16 points.

The Lions took control late in the third with 12 fast-break points to pull the game within one.

“Our goal was to limit them to 13 points a quarter, and we held them to 20 in the second half,” Lions coach Tyler Sanders said. “The kids played their butts off on defense.”

The Lions took their first lead of the half with 6:42 left to play in the final period, capping off a 20-6 run.

After eight lead changes in the fourth quarter, Lions guard Harrison Cooper dropped a spin-move floater into the bucket with 14 seconds left to cap off the comeback.

“That’s his favorite move, I knew that is what he was going to do,” Black said. “He works on that move all the time, and I trusted him 100%.”

With the win, Chestatee faces the Gainesville/Flowery Branch winner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals at Gainesville High.

Lakeview faces the Gainesville/Flowery Branch loser in the consolation round at 1:30 on Wednesday.



