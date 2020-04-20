You can't take the game out of the coach. North Hall's Flow and his son popular for string of recent quarantine baseball videos online

Just like many people, Trevor Flow was running out of things to do during the national shutdown.



He’d already completed a back deck to his Clermont home and added a basketball area for his 7-year-old son Roman.

North Hall’s baseball coach was already well into compiling his program’s schedule for next season, after the 2020 season for the top-ranked Trojans was rudely interrupted by the coronavirus. The Trojans played for the final time March 13, three weeks before the rest of the season was terminated, due to COVID-19.

What to do next was the big question for Flow and his son who is in kindergarten.

One day, last week, an idea popped into his mind: Why not make videos, parodying life as a baseball coach with kids at home during our unprecedented national quarantine?

“Roman and I use so much baseball jargon around the house, just thought one day, ‘why not make a video,” said Flow, whose motivation was to provide a lighthearted distraction for people hit hard by the national lockdown.

Baseball Coaches Quarantined:



MISSED THE BAG pic.twitter.com/Ay2F36uuPL — CoachFlow (@TrevorFlow) April 18, 2020

All of the videos can be found on his Twitter page @TrevorFlow.

The one that generated the most attention was posted April 18, when Flow enlisted the help of his two nieces, Madi and Rylee, to make a video that has become a national sensation. It caught the eye of ESPN and Sports Illustrated, and with his consent, linked to the social media platforms for both companies.

As of Monday afternoon, the video of the three kids racing trash bags from the garage of his home to the driveway trash can, while coach Flow motioning like he’s waving them around third base, has drawn more than 500,000 views. In the video, the two girls are first out of the carport, getting the green light from Flow, then Roman emerges last with no trash bag. Flow throws on the stop sign for his son, then Roman runs back in to retrieve the final trash bag.

So far, Flow has released about six videos. He said there are more to come.

However, he never expected his coach humor to carry a national following.

“We just want people to smile,” Flow said.

In another video, Roman asked about a math problem while doing work on his computer at the kitchen table. Flow enters and gives signs, like a third-base coach to the hitter. After the younger Flow gives the wrong answer, his father goes through the signs again to get a correct answer.

North Hall’s coach also plays pitching coach in another clip when young Roman misses getting a crumbled up piece of paper in the trash can.

Flow comes in and drops down in a crouched position so he can give his son a pep talk after a missed shot on the kitchen trash can, puts the paper back in his hand and a pat on the backside before walking out of view. Roman follows through with a dunk through the rotating lid on his second attempt.

Another video by the swimming pool, has the same three children wildly swinging styrofoam pool noodles at each other. Flow enters the screen later, acting like an irritated coach, to show a proper stance and swing.

“You’re never gonna do damage like that, you’re disconnected!” Flow exclaims as he enters the video. “Gotta get those hands inside.”

North Hall’s coach greatly misses being on the field.

The Trojans were 12-4 and playing good ball with a win against Greater Atlanta Christian, when the statewide lockdown from Gov. Brian Kemp and decision to halt play by the GHSA went into effect last month.

For the first month, Flow was keeping plans in place, should the 2020 season resume. However, it was called off for good by the GHSA on April 2, the day after Gov. Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order.

“We felt like we had a team that could put on a run in the playoffs,” said Flow, who took over as head coach the year after North Hall won the Class 3A state title in 2017. “We’re all missing being on the field.”