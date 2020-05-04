Tennis is just one area where this North Hall senior stood out on campus

Ethan Surles has always given all of his pursuits his best effort.



Athletics make up just a part of what makes this Trojans senior special.



The No. 1 singles player for the Trojans’ tennis program is a hard-hitting lefty who uses his cerebral advantage to keep the opposition on their toes.

After being Region runner-up in 7-3A for three seasons, he felt like North Hall was going to be a real contender for a region championship in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic ruined it for everybody.



“We felt like this season was going to be our year to win region,” said Surles, “We had a lot of seniors and felt like we were building up to this year.”



Six of the seven starters for the Trojans were seniors this season, but only got to play a small fraction of their season before matches stopped on March 13 and the season was canceled April 2 by the GHSA to further help flatten the curve of COVID-19.



North Hall coach Bob Woodworth said Surles provided endless leadership during his two seasons as the Trojans No. 1 singles player, along with setting an example for hard work and determination for the younger kids coming up.”



In 2020, the Trojans were off to a good start, getting fourth place in a crowded tournament field in Jekyll Island.



Surles has no regrets during his tennis career and will continue to play at the recreational level as he moves on to the University of Georgia in the fall.



“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the tennis program,” Surles said. “It’s been a great way to stay involved.”



Staying involved has never been a problem for Surles, who is a triplet with brothers Edward and Andrew.



The accomplished tennis player is also a seasoned musician with years playing the flute, bassoon and piano when younger. As a senior, he added alto saxophone to his repertoire.



His talents are so proficient that Surles has earned a scholarship for his acumen for music.



One of Surles’ shining moments was directing a composition that he wrote during a concert earlier this year.



And in the classroom?



Well, it should come as no surprise that he’s one of the best there, too.



His schedule is one of the toughest on campus at North Hall and Surles has handled it like a champion. As a senior, he took five International Baccalaureate courses (IB), while taking all advanced placement his junior year.



As a successful young person in athletics, music and academics, time management is everything for Surles.



“I’m definitely not a procrastinator and try to get things done early,” Surles said.



His day would start by getting to school early for about 30 minutes practice playing his instruments. Surles said he’ll get started with homework assignments done during any down time during the day.



Then in the afternoon, he could focus with tennis and then more homework in the evening.



Woodworth said his top singles player this year had come to master every part of the tool kit a tennis player needs to be successful.



It helped Surles that he’s a southpaw, giving the player on the opposite side of the net “lefty-server spin.”



Even though music will be Surles’ main pursuit in college, he plans on finding a tennis match when time permits.