Supper is served: Gainesville High starts up new program for student-athletes

Gainesville’s John Jessup has a little more pep in his step these days at cross country practice.



The Red Elephants’ top boys cross country talent know that when he’s done with a grueling practice, running in the late-summer heat, there will be dinner available less than 100 yards away.

This week, Gainesville’s athletic department implemented an evening-meal program for student-athletes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday that is subsidized by the Gainesville Athletic Club.

So as soon as practice ends, players in-season can stream into the cafeteria and eat for free on the bottom floor of the school’s new Student Activities Center.

“It’s really awesome,” said Jessup, who recently set a new school record on the state championship course in Carrollton. “It doesn’t feel like we deserve it, but it’s great to have. I know a lot of kids don’t have access to good home-cooked meals. Every athlete having this available to them is a great thing.”