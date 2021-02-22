On Friday, Riverside Military beat Gainesville 11-7 to open the lacrosse season at City Park Stadium. For the Eagles, Holland Trombley and Will Farris each scored three goals. For Gainesville, Tristan Lyon had four goals and Caleb Whitlow had seven saves in the cage.
PHOTOS: Riverside Military holds off Gainesville to open lacrosse season
