PHOTOS: Riverside Military holds off Gainesville to open lacrosse season
Lacrosse
Riverside Military faces Gainesville in lacrosse on Friday at City Park Stadium. Photo by Natalae La Douceur

On Friday, Riverside Military beat Gainesville 11-7 to open the lacrosse season at City Park Stadium. For the Eagles, Holland Trombley and Will Farris each scored three goals. For Gainesville, Tristan Lyon had four goals and Caleb Whitlow had seven saves in the cage.

