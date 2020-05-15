McConnell named baseball coach at Chestatee

On Friday, Chestatee High named Kevin McConnell as its new baseball coach, per a press release from Hall County Schools director of communications and athletics, Stan Lewis.

McConnell is a 2006 graduate of Flowery Branch High and went on to play at Piedmont College.

McConnell served as head coach at Rabun County in 2018. As an assistant coach, he started at Rabun County (2013-14), then went to Flowery Branch (2014-16), and North Forsyth (2016-18). Since 2019, McConnell was an assistant coach at Stephens County.

“Coach McConnell had a stellar baseball career as a Piedmont Lion,” Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers said. “And he has been a part of some great north Georgia baseball programs throughout his career. We are excited about his baseball knowledge and his ability to take our program to the next level. However, we are most excited about his desire to reinforce the Chestatee core values of character, courage, and commitment, every day in the classroom and on the field.”