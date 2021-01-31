High school wrestling: North Hall defends Class 3A state duals title with victory over Gilmer

The North Hall Trojans are state duals wrestling champions for the second year in a row.

With late pins from freshman Conner Free and two-time state champion Jacob Pedraza, North Hall solidified its 37-27 victory over Gilmer in the much-altered duals championship which took place at Cherokee Bluff High School Saturday instead of its usual location in Macon.

“I’m just super, super proud of our kids and our program as a whole, everybody coming together right at the right time to finish this duals season off,” North Hall coach David Nichols said of the achievement. “... Cherokee Bluff hosted and did a great job. Thanks to them for the great job they did stepping up and making sure we were even able to have this tournament. It was a great atmosphere.”

Although the tournament had to take place in one day rather than its typical three, the Trojans powered through, defeating the Bobcats in the final matchup of the day to claim the program’s third title in the last four years.

And while North Hall has done plenty of winning over the last several years, Nichols said each title was special to the team.

“I know that they’re very excited and happy for each other,” he said. “Happy they were able to share it together.”

Following the victory, the Trojans will look forward to traditional state championships in early February.