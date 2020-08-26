High school volleyball: West Hall sweeps tri-match

Natalie Vazquez had 20 digs and three aces for West Hall in wins against Union County (25-22, 21-25, 15-13) and Chestatee (25-27, 25-13, 15-12) on Tuesday. Briana MacGillivray had 10 kills, while Kaleigh McFarland and Chloe Radich each had seven kills for West Hall (9-1).

Up next, West Hall hosts Madison County on Thursday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF SPLITS TRI-MATCH: Maddie Levine had an ace, one dig and eight assists for the Lady Bears in a win against Habersham Central (22-25, 25-20, 15-7) on Tuesday. Laura Ross had two kills and fives aces for Cherokee Bluff in a loss to North Forsyth (27-25, 16-25, 15-12).

JOHNSON SPLITS TRI-MATCH: Kali Lyons had nine assists and four kills with four aces for the Lady Knights in a win against East Hall (25-10, 25-10) on Tuesday. Alexa Berry had three kills and four blocks with three aces for Johnson in a loss to Flowery Branch (25-20, 25-14).

