High school sports: Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame set to honor latest class of inductees with banquet at The Chair Factory

On June 8, the next class of the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored with a banquet at The Chair Factory in Gainesville.
The five-member class includes Billy Lothridge, Tommy Valentine, Patrick Hamilton, Stephanie Yarem Ransom and Dr. Tim Fulenwider. The three-peat baseball state champions from 1996-98 for the Red Elephants will also be honored. This is the same class that was scheduled for induction in 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Ticket information is forthcoming.
The nomination process for the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame in open all year. To nominate an athlete, go online to www.gainesvilleredelephantathletics.com.