High school soccer: Cherokee Bluff girls cruise past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in first round of Class 3A tournament

The Cherokee Bluff girls completely dominated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday evening, riding a hat trick from Kaitlin Cook to a 6-0 win at home. Cook scored a pair of goals in the first half and added a third early in the second to complete the accomplishment. The Lady Bears also got a pair of scores from Anna Gessner and one from Eva Martin in the wire-to-wire victory.



With the win, the Lady Bears will travel to take on Westminster in the second round of state playoffs next Monday.

“The team played great as a whole,” Cherokee Bluff coach Calvin Cook said after the game. “All three units, forwards, defenders and midfielders played great, played as one unit. … It was a very clean day. It was a good result all-in-all.”