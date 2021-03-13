High school highlights: Murphy goes deep twice for West Hall; Johnson, North Hall and Flowery Branch pick up baseball wins

Kyle Murphy had a grand slam and two-run home runs for West Hall in a 12-3 win against Dawson County on Friday in Dawsonville. He finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate with six RBIs.

Tyler Maynard had a three-run homer for the Spartans (10-3, 3-0 Region 7-3A).

On the mound, Murphy threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one run.

On Monday, West Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff in the first of a three-game series.

FLOWERY BRANCH 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Mason Compton, Jacob Moore and Tristan Browning combined for a shutout pitching for the Falcons on Friday.

Kaleb Freeman had a pair of doubles for the Falcons (9-2), while Kade Smallwood had two hits and plated five runs.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Pepperrell on Tuesday.

JOHNSON 6, EAST JACKSON 1: Knights starter Tristen Nguyen pitched six innings and racked up 12 strikeouts and allowed two hits on Friday.

Nathan Seabolt went 2 for 3 for the Knights and knocked in a sixth-inning run. Peyton Lavergne, Joshua Lopez and Joey Lopez also drove in runs during the fifth inning for Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson visits Walnut Grove at 5:55 p.m.

NORTH HALL 13, GILMER 2: Jace Bowen was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Trojans on Friday, completing a three-game series sweep against the Bobcats.

Eli Reece, Baker Dyer and Tate Brooks each drove in runs for North Hall in a six-run third inning.

Landon Lee lasted four innings on the mound for the Trojans, allowing five hits and both Bobcats runs.

Up next, North Hall visits Lumpkin County at 5:55 p.m. Monday.

SOCCER

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 3, PINECREST ACADEMY 2: Millie Filson found the back of the net on a pass from Sara Nivens for the game-winning score with four seconds left Friday.

Nivens scored early the game with an assist going to Filson. Also scoring for the Lady Lions, Hannah Perkins found the back of the net on an assist by McKenna Filson.

