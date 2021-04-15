High school highlights: Flowery Branch and North Hall earn region baseball wins

Mason Compton threw a five-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts for Flowery Branch in a 12-0 win against Madison County on Wednesday.
Jake Beaver had a two-run homer for the Falcons. Nick Linkowski, JB Bell, Kaleb Freeman and Compton each added multiple hits for Flowery Branch (18-8, 9-6 Region 8-4A).
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Madison County on Friday in Flowery Branch.
NORTH HALL 12, DAWSON COUNTY 2: Jace Bowen, Jaret Bales, Bradford Puryear and Eli Reece each had a single and double for the Trojans (18-4, 12-1 Region 7-3A) on Wednesday. Leadoff hitter Tate Brooks reached base three times when he was hit by a pitch and a fourth time on a walk.
On the mound, Reece threw five innings with six strikeouts and no walks allowed.
On Friday, North Hall faces Dawson County at 5:55 p.m.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.