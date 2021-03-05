High school highlights: Cherokee Bluff, Johnson and North Hall pick up sweeps in tennis

Keely Merck, Emma Ross and Sara Stephens dominated in singles play for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 5-0 win against West Hall on Thursday. In doubles, the Lady Bears had wins from Alli Lester/Presely Rosen and Corey Hammond/Lauren Murrath.
On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff swept in doubles and Merck won at No. 1 singles as it beat Gilmer 3-2.
CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS WIN TWO MATCHES: JC Foster, Joshua Reynolds and Mason Smith won in singles for the Bears in 5-0 wins against West Hall and Gilmer this week. In doubles, Connor Walker/Cade Ellis and Seth Parks/Ricky Lush won for Cherokee Bluff.
JOHNSON BOYS 5, APALACHEE 0: Adrian Blankenship, Allan Garcia and Leandro Cupps swept in singles for the Knights on Thursday. In doubles, Levi McBride and Sebastian Perez won 6-1, 6-1.
JOHNSON GIRLS 5, APALACHEE 0: Olivia Carpenter and Zoey Blankenship won in singles for the Lady Knights on Thursday.
Johnson’s doubles teams both won 6-0, 6-0.
NORTH HALL GIRLS 3, WHITE COUNTY 2: Gabbie Jenkins and Ali Moore won in singles for the Lady Trojans on Thursday. In doubles, Riley Morgan and Kayla Miller won at the No. 2 spot.
NORTH HALL BOYS 4, WHITE COUNTY 1: Clay Martin and Nate Marshall picked up singles victories for the Trojans on Thursday. Stephen Sartain/Luis Delgado and Jaycob Wagner/Austin Wallhausen completed the sweep for North Hall.
