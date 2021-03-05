High school highlights: Cherokee Bluff, Johnson and North Hall pick up sweeps in tennis

Keely Merck, Emma Ross and Sara Stephens dominated in singles play for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 5-0 win against West Hall on Thursday. In doubles, the Lady Bears had wins from Alli Lester/Presely Rosen and Corey Hammond/Lauren Murrath.

On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff swept in doubles and Merck won at No. 1 singles as it beat Gilmer 3-2.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS WIN TWO MATCHES: JC Foster, Joshua Reynolds and Mason Smith won in singles for the Bears in 5-0 wins against West Hall and Gilmer this week. In doubles, Connor Walker/Cade Ellis and Seth Parks/Ricky Lush won for Cherokee Bluff.