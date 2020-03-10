High school golf: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls claim Hall County Championship titles

As Gainesville’s Sam Patterson was warming up on a putting green before the second round of today’s Hall County Championship, he had a brief conversation with Red Elephants coach Clay McDonald on the nature of reading greens.
Patterson wasn’t pleased with his short game in the opening round, but McDonald told the young golfer a story about a former teammate who used intensive concentration to solve a similar issue.
“I feel like that gave me confidence knowing what I could do if I were to go out there and really focus,” Patterson said.
That confidence was all he needed.
Patterson sunk long putts on holes 10, 11 and 13 to start the day, putting a pair of birdies and an eagle on the scorecard early and finishing the round with a 4-under 32. The low score put him at 2-under 70 for the tournament, good enough to take home the individual title on the boys side.
The Red Elephants were helped along by second-place finisher Zayne Hilderbrand (74), third-place Wiley Hickerson (78) and sixth-place Price Embry (80) to end up with a cumulative score of 302 that gave Gainesville the team victory and made the Red Elephants Hall County champions.
“Obviously it’s a huge tradition here,” McDonald said. “We completely understand the magnitude of Hall County.
“We played well yesterday, maybe didn’t finish the way we wanted to. We came out today and the guys were very focused, doing what they had to do. On the back nine, we got off to a really good start, and a really solid finish today, and we were able to pull ahead and win another title.”
Patterson said he was pleased with his performance — particularly after barely missing out on the individual title last year behind teammate Hilderbrand.
But at the end of the day, the team’s accomplishment stands out to him much more than any personal accolades.
“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m happy the team won. That’s most important, really.”
The girls side of the event saw a repeat individual champion but a new team victor.
North Hall’s Mikayla Dubnik carded an even-par 36 on Tuesday to bring her cumulative score to 1-under 71 and gave her a second straight Hall County title. The Lady Trojans also won as a team, edging out Flowery Branch and Gainesville thanks to Dubnik, a third-place finish from Lyric Sanford (91), a sixth-place mark from Willow Hill (98) and Jolie McCauley’s eighth-place effort (99).
“I’m really excited,” Dubnik said. “I just tried to keep my cool. I knew if I kept my cool, stayed calm and relaxed, everything would go the way it was supposed to.”
Dubnik’s steady play throughout the event was a calming force for North Hall and reflected the type of golf that Lady Trojans coach Rodney House has been emphasizing to his team since he took over coaching the program.
“It feels wonderful to finally win this tournament,” he said. “My girls worked really hard, not only this year, but for the past couple of years to get to this point.”