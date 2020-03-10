High school golf: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls claim Hall County Championship titles

As Gainesville’s Sam Patterson was warming up on a putting green before the second round of today’s Hall County Championship, he had a brief conversation with Red Elephants coach Clay McDonald on the nature of reading greens.

Patterson wasn’t pleased with his short game in the opening round, but McDonald told the young golfer a story about a former teammate who used intensive concentration to solve a similar issue.

“I feel like that gave me confidence knowing what I could do if I were to go out there and really focus,” Patterson said.

That confidence was all he needed.

Patterson sunk long putts on holes 10, 11 and 13 to start the day, putting a pair of birdies and an eagle on the scorecard early and finishing the round with a 4-under 32. The low score put him at 2-under 70 for the tournament, good enough to take home the individual title on the boys side.

The Red Elephants were helped along by second-place finisher Zayne Hilderbrand (74), third-place Wiley Hickerson (78) and sixth-place Price Embry (80) to end up with a cumulative score of 302 that gave Gainesville the team victory and made the Red Elephants Hall County champions.

“Obviously it’s a huge tradition here,” McDonald said. “We completely understand the magnitude of Hall County.

“We played well yesterday, maybe didn’t finish the way we wanted to. We came out today and the guys were very focused, doing what they had to do. On the back nine, we got off to a really good start, and a really solid finish today, and we were able to pull ahead and win another title.”

Patterson said he was pleased with his performance — particularly after barely missing out on the individual title last year behind teammate Hilderbrand.

But at the end of the day, the team’s accomplishment stands out to him much more than any personal accolades.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m happy the team won. That’s most important, really.”