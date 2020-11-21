High school football: Region champion Cherokee Bluff wraps up regular season with 48-7 loss against White County

BY COLIN STURCHIO
For The Times
One rough night hopefully won’t derail a region championship season for Cherokee Bluff.
The Region 7-3A champion Bears (9-1, 5-1) were uncharacteristically shaky on defense in the first half, falling behind big early, and lost 48-7 to White County on Friday in Flowery Branch. The regular-season finale was of little significance, after Cherokee Bluff wrapped up the region championship with a 41-24 win against North Hall in Week 11.
With the loss Friday, Cherokee Bluff will open the postseason at home on Nov. 27. With the region championship, the Bears are guaranteed at least two home games in the postseason, if they advance past the opening round in the state tournament.
Junior quarterback Sebastian Irons ran for a Cherokee Bluff touchdown.
For the Warriors, Darius Cannon had three touchdown catches and an interception. White County quarterback J. Ben Haynes tossed four touchdowns for 207 yards, while rushing for another score.
Warriors running back Silas Mulligan carried the ball 17 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Cooper Turner added a touchdown for the Warriors, who are the No. 4 seed to the postseason from Region 7-3A.