High school football: North Hall falls to Stephens County 34-0
Trojans

Clark Howell had a team-high 52 yards rushing as North Hall fell to Stephens County 34-0 on Friday at The Reservation in Toccoa. The Trojans (0-2) finished with 33 carries for 95 yards. Up next, North Hall hosts Hart County on Friday in Gainesville. 

