High school football: Lakeview Academy throttles Walker 34-0

Five different players scored a touchdown for Lakeview Academy as it beat Walker 34-0 on Friday in Gainesville. Lions (1-1) quarterback Jesse Whiting ran for a 6-yard score in the first quarter, then threw to Skyler Thellman for a 52-yard scoring play late early in the third quarter. Ben Puckett had a 19-yard rushing score for Lakeview Academy in the second quarter, then Luke Cooper ran in in from the 2 for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Sam Perrott had a 10-yard interception return for the Lions late in the second quarter.
Lakeview Academy was balanced on offense, rushing for 172 yards and throwing for 135.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Towns County on Friday in Gainesville.