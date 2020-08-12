BREAKING
Race too close to call, recount coming in state Senate District 50
With a separation of just 34 votes, Hall County officials say the state has called for a recount in the Republican runoff for Georgia Senate District 50.
High school football: GHSA holding on to plan for season to start September 4 but remain flexible about start date
GHSA

The Georgia High School Association posted an update to its website Wednesday, stating the football season is still scheduled to begin September 4. However, the state's governing body for high school athletics will remain flexible, based on new data on coronavirus and talks with medical professionals. 

The press release said that contingency plans are in place to cover all start and restart scenarios, but divulged no further details. 

The GHSA announced July 22 that the regular season would be pushed back two weeks, then on Aug. 6 announced all preseason games were cancelled. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Chatham County announced that all of its public schools would play strictly 'intra-district' schedules. On Monday, Rockdale County, which is 60 miles south of Gainesville, said it would not play football this fall. 

 Others, including Clayton County, Decatur City Schools and Stewart County have further pushed the start of the football season, due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Regional events