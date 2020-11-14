High school football: Flowery Branch dominates Chestatee, locks up No. 2 spot to Class 4A playoffs

BY COLLIN STURCHIO

For The Times

Flowery Branch struck early and often Friday, taking down Chestatee 61-20 to lock up the No. 2 seed to the state playoffs out of Region 8-4A.

The Falcons (7-2, 4-1 Region 8-4A) scored right away when junior quarterback David Renard found the end zone on a 64-yard run.

Sophomore running back Myles Ivey and senior Jaizen Ellingham added touchdowns in the first half, pushing Flowery Branch out to a 42-6 halftime lead.

Also in the opening half, Connor Larson had a 20-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Renard.

After thee touchdown grabs last week, Ryan Lusco added a scoring catch in the first half for the Falcons.

Malik Dyrden had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Falcons.

Flowery Branch entered the night needing to win to lock up the coveted second seed to the playoffs, as a result of North Oconee’s forefit to Jefferson, due to a positive test for coronavirus. As a result, the second-ranked Dragons wrapped up the region championship.

The Falcons owned any tiebreaker against the Titans, after winning the 42-35 double overtime head-to-head matchup last month. For Chestatee (0-9, 0-5), Hunter Fouche had a pair of touchdowns.

Up next, Flowery Branch wraps up the regular season against East Hall on Nov. 20 in Gainesville .

Chestatee wraps up the season against Cedar Shoals on Nov. 20 in Gainesville.