High school football: Cherokee Bluff wins nail biter at Dawson County, remains undefeated

Cherokee Bluff overcame a half-time deficit, rode a stellar performance by Jayquan Smith and then held on to edge the Dawson County Tigers 28-27 Friday to remain undefeated.



The Bears (8-0) were down 20-14 at halftime but took a 28-27 lead and came up with a huge blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

"Biggest thing was our kids' ability to overcome some adversity and to continue to battle and make big plays on both sides of the football," Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones said. "Came up one point on top."

Cherokee Bluff's offense pounded the ball on the ground, led by running back Smith. He ran the ball for 303 yards, scoring all four of the Bears' touchdowns.

"Jayquan is special," Jones said. "He has the ability to make plays in space and lengthen runs. He had an outstanding game and ran extremely hard."