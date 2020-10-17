High school football: Cherokee Bluff pours it on in second half to beat West Hall 35-7

The Cherokee Bluff Bears scored four second-half touchdowns to defeat the West Hall Spartans 35-7 Friday evening in Oakwood.

“I’m really proud of our guys and their resiliency,” Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones said after the game. “They continued to plug away and take it one play at a time. You just believe if we do things right and continue to be physical and fast.”

Four turnovers from the Spartans kept them from being able to gain momentum on offense. The offense managed just 131 yards of total offense for the game.

Cherokee Bluff Quarterback Sebastian Irons led the team with 251 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Eric Gohman caught two touchdowns on 107 yards receiving. He collected one of the three interceptions for the Bears’ defense as well. The other two interceptions were hauled in by Shad Dabney and Colby Harrison.

Both offenses started the game slow, with no scores in the first 10 offensive possessions of the game. Gohman’s first touchdown catch came with only 1:25 left in the second quarter.

West Hall Quarterback Clayton Jenkins threw for 95 yards including a 60-yard bomb to Rodrigo Lopez to start the second half and to set up the 10-yard touchdown run by Josiah Enriques.

Shakye Shaw intercepted Irons’ pass for the Spartans defense on the Bears’ next drive, but Gohman’s immediate interception brought all momentum back to Cherokee Bluff.

The rest of the game would be all about the Bears. Irons threw a 44 yard touchdown to Deakon Phillips for his second score of the game on the following drive with 5:36 left in the third.

Jayquan Smith capitalized on the next drive with a 51-yard rushing touchdown and Gohman caught his second touchdown of the game right after that. Irons found the endzone on the ground for the Bears’ final touchdown of the game.

Both the Bears and the Spartans will continue region play next week. Cherokee Bluff (6-0) plays Lumpkin County (0-5) in Dahlonega on Oct. 30. The West Hall Spartans (2-4) travel to White County to battle the Warriors (4-2).