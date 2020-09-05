High school football: Cherokee Bluff blanks Johnson in opening night victory

The Cherokee Bluff football team didn’t take long to start the 2020 season off with a bang.



The Bears (1-0) jumped all over visiting Johnson (0-1), scoring six first-half touchdowns to blank the visiting Knights 44-0 on opening night.

“Our guys came out, and I thought we executed well early,” said Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones. “I’m really proud of our effort, concentration and attention to detail.”

Bears quarterback Sebastian Irons was nearly perfect on the night, going 8 of 9 for 114 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Cherokee Bluff also got scores on the ground from Jayquan Smith, Eric Gohman and Charles Tolbert, and added a safety following a high snap on a Johnson punt attempt.

The win marks the first opening night victory for the Bears in their three seasons since the program began.

“Hopefully this is a start that will springboard us a little bit,” Jones said. “We realize it’s just one step, but we just want to do this thing step by step.”

STRIKING WHILE IRONS IS HOT

It was just one of those days for Cherokee Bluff quarterback Sebastian Irons.

From his first snap (a 20-yard pass on the money to Shad Dabney down the right sideline) to his last one (a 30-yard touchdown toss to Jaylon Justice on the final play of the second quarter) Irons was accurate and on time. He needed just nine pass attempts to lead six touchdown drives, showing no signs of rust, despite the contest being the first of the year for the team.

“Really proud of the kid,” Jones said. “He prepares well. He works hard. He’s focused. I’m always really excited to see our kids happy and succeed when they work hard and get an opportunity.”