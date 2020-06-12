High school basketball: North Hall acts fast in filling boys coaching vacancy

The search for a new boys basketball coach at North Hall High ended the same week it began.



On Friday, Trojans assistant Miles Kendall was promoted to the position that was opened Tuesday when former coach Tyler Sanders left for Lakeview Academy.

“It feels great to get this head coaching position,” said Kendall, who was an assistant since 2017 for North Hall. “I know the school, the community and players.

“It’s an honor that they wanted me for this position.”

The announcement was made in a press release by Hall County schools director of communications and athletics Stan Lewis.

“Coach Kendall has the character and passion for the game that we want leading our boys,” Trojans athletic director Sam Borg said. “We can’t wait to see our gym full of fans with Miles leading our troops on that sideline.”

Kendall inherits a program that made the first round of the Class 3A state tournament in 2020. The Trojans return Clark Howell next season, who led the program with more than 10 points a game last season.

Kendall, 36, spent the first eight years of his high school coaching career as an assistant coach at Habersham Central.

North Hall remains in Region 7-3A next season, in the same league with talented programs such as Cherokee Bluff, Dawson County and White County.

Kendall, who played at Piedmont from 2003-2006, said he’s going to keep the spark and high energy on the sideline that his friend Sanders did while he was in charge.

The new North Hall coach will put a premium on playing tenacious defense and having players keep good communication on the floor.

“I’m not the kind of coach who will be sitting on the bench during the game,” said Kendall, who was an assistant at Piedmont College after graduating. “I’m gonna be up and moving the whole time.”

Kendall has been able to coordinate workouts with players, but still have to abide by stringent rules in place by the GHSA to prevent the coronavirus.

He said a plan for the summer was already in place for conditioning before the coaching change for the Trojans.



