High school basketball: Lanierland tournament kicks off Monday at Gainesville High

The state’s longest-running high school basketball tournament kicks off Monday at Gainesville High with a major twist in 2020. Due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed for the three-day event. First round games will be Monday. On Tuesday, the four semifinal games will take place and finals will be on Wednesday night.
Here’s a link to 2020 brackets:
Past champions
Lanierland tournament
2019: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
2018: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls
2017: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls
2016: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls
2015: Flowery Branch boys and girls*
2014: Johnson boys and Gainesville girls
2013: Johnson boys and Gainesville girls
2012: North Hall boys and Chestatee girls
2011: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
2010: East Hall boys and girls*
2009: North Hall boys and girls*
2008: West Hall boys and Gainesville girls
2007: East Hall boys and North Hall girls
2006: East Hall boys and girls*
2005: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
2004: East Hall boys and Johnson girls
2003: East Hall boys and Flowery Branch girls
2002: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
2001: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
2000: East Hall boys and West Hall girls
1999: East Hall boys and West Hall girls
1998: East Hall boys and West Hall girls
1997: East Hall boys and West Hall girls
1996: East Hall boys and girls*
1995: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
1994: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
1993: North Hall boys and Gainesville girls
1992: Gainesville boys and girls*
1991: Gainesville boys and Johnson girls
1990: East Hall boys and North Hall girls
1989: Gainesville boys and Johnson girls
1988: Johnson boys and North Hall girls
1987: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
1986: East Hall boys and North Hall girls
1985: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1984: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1983: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1982: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
1981: East Hall boys and girls*
1980: East Hall boys and North Hall girls
1979: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1978: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1977: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1976: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
1975: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
1974: North Hall boys and Johnson girls
1973: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
1972: East Hall boys and Johnson girls
1971: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls
1970: East Hall boys and girls*
1969: East Hall boys and North Hall girls
1968: East Hall boys and girls*
1967: South Hall boys and girls*
1966: North Hall boys and South Hall girls
1965: North Hall boys and Forsyth County girls
1964: South Hall boys and North Hall girls
1963: North Hall boys and East Hall girls
1962: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls
1961: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
1960: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls
*Same school won both boys and girls title