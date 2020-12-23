By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: Lanierland tournament kicks off Monday at Gainesville High
The state’s longest-running high school basketball tournament kicks off Monday at Gainesville High with a major twist in 2020. Due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed for the three-day event. First round games will be Monday. On Tuesday, the four semifinal games will take place and finals will be on Wednesday night. 

Here’s a link to 2020 brackets:


Past champions

Lanierland tournament

2019: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

2018: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls

2017: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls

2016: Gainesville boys and Flowery Branch girls

2015: Flowery Branch boys and girls*

2014: Johnson boys and Gainesville girls

2013: Johnson boys and Gainesville girls

2012: North Hall boys and Chestatee girls

2011: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

2010: East Hall boys and girls*

2009: North Hall boys and girls*

2008: West Hall boys and Gainesville girls

2007: East Hall boys and North Hall girls

2006: East Hall boys and girls*

2005: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

2004: East Hall boys and Johnson girls

2003: East Hall boys and Flowery Branch girls

2002: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

2001: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

2000: East Hall boys and West Hall girls

1999: East Hall boys and West Hall girls

1998: East Hall boys and West Hall girls

1997: East Hall boys and West Hall girls

1996: East Hall boys and girls*

1995: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

1994: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

1993: North Hall boys and Gainesville girls

1992: Gainesville boys and girls*

1991: Gainesville boys and Johnson girls

1990: East Hall boys and North Hall girls

1989: Gainesville boys and Johnson girls

1988: Johnson boys and North Hall girls

1987: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

1986: East Hall boys and North Hall girls

1985: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1984: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1983: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1982: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

1981: East Hall boys and girls*

1980: East Hall boys and North Hall girls

1979: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1978: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1977: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1976: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

1975: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

1974: North Hall boys and Johnson girls

1973: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

1972: East Hall boys and Johnson girls

1971: Gainesville boys and North Hall girls

1970: East Hall boys and girls*

1969: East Hall boys and North Hall girls

1968: East Hall boys and girls*

1967: South Hall boys and girls*

1966: North Hall boys and South Hall girls

1965: North Hall boys and Forsyth County girls

1964: South Hall boys and North Hall girls

1963: North Hall boys and East Hall girls

1962: East Hall boys and Gainesville girls

1961: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

1960: Gainesville boys and East Hall girls

*Same school won both boys and girls title

