High school basketball: Lakeview Academy rallies past Lumpkin County

Conley Millwood scored 25 points for the Lakeview Academy boys as it twice overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Lumpkin County 64-63 in overtime Saturday. Wesley Rigdon finished with 11 points for the Lions (7-3).
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Mount Pisgah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY GIRLS 88, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 24: Joelle Snyder scored 12 points and surpassed 1,000 points in her career for the Lady Lions.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Mount Pisgah at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
