High school basketball: Gainesville boys win low-scoring battle, lock up No. 2 spot to Region 6-7A tournament

With only one game remaining in the regular season, Gainesville secured the No. 2 spot to the Region 6-7A tournament on Monday.



The Red Elephants rolled off 10-straight points in the second quarter and took down Denmark 55-40 in Gainesville, completing the season sweep. The game was rescheduled from a couple weeks ago when Denmark had coronavirus-related issues.

“They had a different energy level tonight,” said Gainesville coach Chuck Graham, of the quick start by both teams. “Once things settled down, we were in a different place on offense and defense.”

Robert Reisman scored a team-high 11 points for the Red Elephants (17-7, 8-3 Region 6-7A), while Ced Nicely and Jimmie Jackson each finished with 10 points.

Both teams came out of the gate fired up, ready for this re-scheduled matchup.

They traded baskets and neither looked likely to flinch.

Gainesville got things going when Jimmie Jackson’s 3-pointer off the backboard as the buzzer sounded to end the first period.

This is when the Red Elephants made a run.

Gainesville’s offense fed into its defense, which stopped the Danes from getting into any offensive rhythm. The Red Elephants held a 34-21 lead at halftime.

“Two things happened,” Danes coach Tyler Whitlock said. “We didn’t make any shots. They had their way with us on offense and defense.”

Denmark was able to get things back on track behind the play of Kam Scott. The senior forward knocked down shots and anchored the middle against Gainesville’s size. Scott finished with a game-high 14 points. Jackson Jeter chipped in 11 points for the Danes.

Gainesville had some impressive numbers from Ced Nicely and Qua Coley. Nicely anchored the interior for the Red Elephants to help neutralize the Danes.

“Ced was so solid and tough,” Graham said. “He was huge for us.”

Up next, Gainesville wraps up the regular season against Lambert on Tuesday in Cumming.

The Red Elephants won by 26 points in the first meeting against Lambert and can complete the season sweep.



