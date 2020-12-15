High school basketball: Further Lanierland changes made after recent rise in COVID-19 cases

Nothing is the same in 2020.



Not even Lanierland, the staple of high school basketball for nearly 60 years in Hall County.

Due to a recent surge in positive coronavirus cases and out of an abundance of caution for everyone involved, the country championship tournament Dec. 28-30 will be played all three days at Gainesville High.

No fans will be allowed to attend, but a live stream will be available through the National Federation of State High Schools website, as well as coverage by local radio stations.