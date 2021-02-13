High school basketball: Flowery Branch girls edge East Hall

Shaina Kriews scored 14 points and Bella Brick added 12 for the Flowery Branch girls in a 43-40 win against East Hall on Friday.
The Lady Falcons (10-13, 7-5 Region 8-4A) led 11-7 after the first period and extended it to a seven-point halftime edge.
Up next, Flowery Branch plays in the Region 8-4A tournament.
BUFORD GIRLS 55, LANIER 5: Ava Grace Watson and Ashyia Willis each scored 10 points for the Lady Wolves (22-0) on Friday. Up next, Buford faces the Dacula/Winder-Barrow winner in the Region 8-5A tournament next week.
