High school basketball: Cooper leads Lakeview Academy boys in region victory
2020Basketball

Harrison Cooper had a team-high 24 points for the Lakeview Academy boys in a 57-44 win against Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday in Cumming. Ben Montgomery added 18 points for the Lions (14-8, 9-6 Region 6-A), while Declan Weidner had 12 points. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Weber School on 5 p.m. Thursday.

EAST HALL GIRLS 52, MADISON COUNTY 37: Callie Dale scored 14 points and Carly Campbell kicked in 13 for the Lady Vikings (15-7, 6-4 Region 8-4A) on Tuesday. Also in double figures, Maleah Harrison had 10 points. 

Up next, East Hall visits Jefferson at 6 p.m. Thursday.

BUFORD GIRLS 56, SHILOH 35: Sara Viti had 13 points and Ava Grace Watson added 11 for the Lady Wolves (20-0) on Tuesday. Up next, Buford visits Peachtree Ridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 


