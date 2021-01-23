High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff boys take down West Hall on senior night

By Corinne Thompson
For The Times
The Cherokee Bluff Bears seniors made their mark in Friday's senior night matchup against West Hall, winning the game 78-51. Senior Corey Thomas led the team offensively with 18 points on the game, and every senior member of the team scored at least a point in the win.
It was Cherokee Bluff's (12-8, 7-1 Region 7-3A) second win of the season over West Hall (0-12, 0-7, Region 7-3A), completing the season sweep following a victory in mid-December.
After the game, Bears head coach Benjie Wood said his squad played consistent, team basketball, something they’ve been successful at the past few games.
“I thought the third quarter we made a concerted effort to come out and really play the type of effort and attitude we always want," he said. "We shared the ball.”
Following Thomas in points was junior Cade Simmons and sophomore Dre Raven, who put up 15 and 10 respectively.
Despite the strong effort, Wood said he's still trying to get the best out of his team.
“Our kids are playing in spurts right now; we have to be a little more consistent to win the big games,” he said. “I thought our kids did what they had to do to win the game.”