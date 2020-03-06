High school baseball: Cherokee Bluff's late offensive outburst pushes Bears past East Hall to win first region series of season

The Cherokee Bluff baseball team struggled at the plate early Friday evening against East Hall, but a late burst of offense was all it needed.

The Bears (7-3, 2-0 Region 7-3A) put four runs on the board in the fourth inning, and then added 11 more in the sixth to power past the Vikings 15-1 and claim a series win in their first Region 7-3A action of the season. Cherokee Bluff also beat East Hall 4-3 earlier in the week, and the team’s will finish off the series with a Game 3 on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“I’m excited for the boys,” Cherokee Bluff coach Jeremy Kemp said. “Hopefully we’ll come out and finish the deal tomorrow. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

The game began as a pitcher’s duel, with Vikings starting pitcher Christian McCullough tossing three scoreless innings without allowing a single hit and Cherokee Bluff’s Dylan Kautz allowing just one hit and no runs in the first three frames while striking out five.

But Kautz walked to start the fourth, and Tino Mukono laid down a perfect bunt that advanced Kautz all the way to third base. The Bears brought their first run home off a balk one batter later.

Jackson Kemp batted Mukono in later in the inning, and Tyler Zawacki added a 2-RBI single to deep right field to put Cherokee Bluff on top 4-0.

“I think we started being a little bit more patient,” Kemp said of his team’s sudden offensive outburst. “Focused on sitting back and driving the ball more.”

East Hall answered by bringing in Kole Buffington for the team’s lone run in the fifth inning following a heroic effort from Taylor Smith to get out of a pickle between first and second base and buy time for Buffington to come home. But the Vikings stranded runners on first and second at the close of the inning and never got the momentum back for the remainder of the contest.

Cherokee Bluff quickly loaded the bases in the sixth after a pair of Bears batters were hit by pitches, and the team scored a quick trio of runs off bases loaded walks and wild pitches.

Kautz, Kemp, Ben Jenkins and Bryce England all batted runs in from there, and the Bears added four more scores off walks as East Hall cycled through four different pitchers in an 11-run inning for Cherokee Bluff that put things away in six innings for the Bears.

“I’m proud of the way the guys battled, but we’ve still got to do a better job at the plate,” Kemp said. “Pitching and defense is going to win us a lot of games though, and that’s what we did tonight. I’m proud of the guys.”