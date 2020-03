The Cherokee Bluff baseball team scored 14 runs in the fourth inning of Monday evening's game against Dawson County to claim a 14-2 victory over the Tigers.

Jackson Kemp was 1 for 2 at the plate with 4 RBIs for the Bears. Tyler Zawacki, Reece Chambers, Dylan Kautz and Caleb Piland all knocked in a pair of runs each.

Cherokee Bluff will take on Dawson County again on Wednesday evening.

JEFFERSON 9, MONROE AREA 4: Austin Bell was the winning pitcher for the Dragons.