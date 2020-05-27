High school baseball: Chaffin picked as new coach at Johnson High

On Tuesday, Johnson High announced that Geoff Chaffin would take over as its new baseball coach. The announcement was made in a press release by Hall County Schools director of communications and athletics Stan Lewis.
Prior to coming to Johnson, Chaffin served as an assistant coach at Chestatee and Flowery Branch.
“Coach Chaffin is well respected for his character, integrity, and baseball knowledge,” Johnson athletics director Tony Wagner continued. “We are excited to have him lead our program and our young men on the diamond.”