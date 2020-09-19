By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Five first-half touchdowns pace West Hall in 50-0 win against Johnson in Battle of Oakwood
Rodrigo Lopez had a pair of second quarter catches that went for Spartans touchdowns
09122020 WEST 5.jpg
West Hall quarterback Clayton Jenkins rolls out with the ball looking downfield Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, during the first half of the Spartans game with East Hall at Spartan Field. - photo by Scott Rogers

Rodrigo Lopez had a pair of first-half catches that went for West Hall touchdowns in a 50-0 win against Johnson in Friday's Battle of Oakwood. Lopez had a catch from Clayton Jenkins that went for a 78-yard touchdown for the Spartans midway through the second quarter, then went in on a 14-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the second quarter. 

Talil Blackwell went in for a 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for West Hall (1-2). 

Leading 8-0 late in the first quarter, Melkin Avelar had a 14-yard touchdown grab from Jenkins. The drive started when Avelar took the kickoff to the Knights' 35. 

Josiah Henriques had a 6-yard scoring run for West Hall early in the first quarter. 

Up next, West Hall will host Chestatee, while Johnson (0-2) will face East Hall. 

