High school football: Five first-half touchdowns pace West Hall in 50-0 win against Johnson in Battle of Oakwood

Rodrigo Lopez had a pair of first-half catches that went for West Hall touchdowns in a 50-0 win against Johnson in Friday's Battle of Oakwood. Lopez had a catch from Clayton Jenkins that went for a 78-yard touchdown for the Spartans midway through the second quarter, then went in on a 14-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the second quarter.
Talil Blackwell went in for a 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for West Hall (1-2).
Leading 8-0 late in the first quarter, Melkin Avelar had a 14-yard touchdown grab from Jenkins. The drive started when Avelar took the kickoff to the Knights' 35.
Josiah Henriques had a 6-yard scoring run for West Hall early in the first quarter.
Up next, West Hall will host Chestatee, while Johnson (0-2) will face East Hall.