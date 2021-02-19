Gainesville boys top Lambert, salvage third place in Region 6-7A basketball tournament

The Gainesville High boys got a team-high 18 points and six rebounds from Robert Reisman in a 74-68 win against Lambert in the third-place game of the Region 6-7A tournament Thursday in Cumming. With the win, the Red Elephants will visit the region runner-up from Region 7-7A in the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Also for Gainesville, Jimmie Jackson had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Eli Pitts had a big game for the Red Elephants, producing 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Charlie Reisman had 15 points and four assists.