Flowery Branch shuts down Johnson behind strong effort by Wagner on the mound

Max Wagner recorded six strikeouts on the mound and allowed only one hit for Flowery Branch in an 11-0 win against Johnson on Friday.

At the plate, Connor Edwards had two hits and drove in four runs, while Mason Compton had two hits and drove in three runs.

On Monday, Flowery Branch hosts Cedar Shoals.

Soccer

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 2, HILLGROVE 0: Cole Biasi had a goal and assist for the Falcons on Friday, while Edgar Hernandez added the other goal.

Goalkeeper Sal Sengson recorded the shutout with five saves.

Up next, Flowery Branch faces Loganville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.





