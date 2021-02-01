Deshaun Watson launches scholarship opportunity for Gainesville High seniors through North Georgia Community Foundation

Gainesville High graduate Deshaun Watson is using his platform to create a new scholarship fund through the North Georgia Community Foundation. The quarterback for the Houston Texans, who threw for a NFL league-best 4,823 yards in 2020, is funding two college scholarships worth $2,500 each year for Gainesville High seniors.

Watson created the scholarships through the Deshaun Watson Foundation to focus on educational opportunities for students at the same school where he set the state record for career passing yards and guided the Red Elephants to a 2012 state championship.

To qualify, candidates must maintain a 2.5 GPA.

The deadline to apply is March 1. Consideration will also be based on extracurricular activities and volunteering efforts.

“We appreciate the trust that Deshaun Watson has instilled in NGCF by establishing this generous scholarship fund. As an endowed scholarship, it will “exist forever.” said Michelle Prater, President & CEO of NGCF in a prepared statement. “This is a great example of what our organization does every day. We help people with a passion for giving, develop a tangible plan for how their legacy will be lived out.”

For more information, go online to the organization’s website at www.ngcf.org.