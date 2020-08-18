COMING SATURDAY: High school football previews start with a look at Gainesville and Lanier Christian

This season, The Times will preview football season a bit differently.
It all has to do with uncertainty surrounding the lingering coronavirus pandemic.
Despite it all, 10 programs in Hall County still plan on suiting up and playing in 2020.
Lanier Christian, now an eight-man program, will open the season Aug. 28. GHSA schools are working on a two-week delay to the regular season that kicks off Sept. 4.
East Hall and Chestatee are last to open the regular season on September 11.
Riverside Military is the only school in Hall County not playing football in 2020.
Here's the schedule for football previews.
Each team preview will include a story, practice photos, roster and schedule.
Saturday: Gainesville and Lanier Christian
August 26: Johnson and Flowery Branch
August 29: Cherokee Bluff and North Hall
September 2: West Hall and Lakeview Academy
September 9: Chestatee and East Hall