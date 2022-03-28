Youth golf: Gainesville's Peeples, Justus coming off strong showings at US Kids Jekyll Island Cup

Gainesville’s two most decorated youth golfers had a great weekend at the US Kids Jekyll Island Cup on Jekyll Island.
Addison Peeples won the 11-year-old girls division with rounds of 73 and 74. Her two-day total was 3-over par (147).
Meanwhile, Hudson Justus earned second in the 10-year-old boys division, shooting rounds of 68 and 70 for a total of 6-under par on the Pine Lake Course at Jekyll Island.
Justus was tied for the lead after 36 holes, but lost in a two-hole playoff.
In February, Justus finished tied for 10th in the 9-11 boys division at the Under Armour Winter National at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, Florida.
Justus pieced together rounds of 71 and 74 for a two-day total of 3-over par (145).