College golf: North Hall graduate Bartley Forrester eager to build off runner-up finish with Georgia Tech at national championships

North Hall grad Bartley Forrester always leaves it all on the golf course.

Certainly, that was the case for the Georgia Tech senior at the NCAA national championship tournament, which wrapped up Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Even though the recent graduate won all three of his individual contests in match play, it wasn’t quite enough as the Yellow Jackets lost in the finals against Florida at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

“It was a really good week for me overall, but it just wasn’t the result we were looking for,” said Forrester, who will return to play next season for Georgia Tech as a graduate student.

On the third and final day of match play with the national championship on the line, Forrester was the lone winner for the Yellow Jackets en route to a 3-1 decision in favor of the Gators.

Still, it was a productive week for Forrester, whose match in the finals wasn’t decided until the 20th hole.

With the wind picking up in the hot and dry desert air, Forrester said he had a chance to win it on No. 17, but couldn’t knock down his putt.

He was in great position on the par-3 16th when his tee shot hit the pin and stopped a foot from the cup, which was a conceded birdie, he said.

“It was a long and grueling match that went down to the wire,” Forrester said.