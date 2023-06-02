College golf: North Hall graduate Bartley Forrester eager to build off runner-up finish with Georgia Tech at national championships

North Hall grad Bartley Forrester always leaves it all on the golf course.
Certainly, that was the case for the Georgia Tech senior at the NCAA national championship tournament, which wrapped up Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Even though the recent graduate won all three of his individual contests in match play, it wasn’t quite enough as the Yellow Jackets lost in the finals against Florida at the Grayhawk Golf Club.
“It was a really good week for me overall, but it just wasn’t the result we were looking for,” said Forrester, who will return to play next season for Georgia Tech as a graduate student.
On the third and final day of match play with the national championship on the line, Forrester was the lone winner for the Yellow Jackets en route to a 3-1 decision in favor of the Gators.
Still, it was a productive week for Forrester, whose match in the finals wasn’t decided until the 20th hole.
With the wind picking up in the hot and dry desert air, Forrester said he had a chance to win it on No. 17, but couldn’t knock down his putt.
He was in great position on the par-3 16th when his tee shot hit the pin and stopped a foot from the cup, which was a conceded birdie, he said.
“It was a long and grueling match that went down to the wire,” Forrester said.
Even though Georgia Tech didn’t win it all, the week with seven rounds of golf (four stroke play, three match play) will go down as a resounding success as the Yellow Jackets were in the championship match for the first time since the NCAA instituted the current stroke play/match play format to the tournament in 2009. The Jackets also finished as national runner-up under the stroke play format in 1993, 2000, 2002 and 2005.
After finishing tied with Florida State for fifth place through the stroke-play portion in this year's tournament, Georgia Tech advanced to the match play for the sixth time since the advent of the current format.
In the quarterfinals, the Yellow Jackets topped Pepperdine 3-2.
Then in the semifinals, Georgia Tech took down North Carolina by the same score.
Leading the way for Georgia Tech at the national championships was senior Ross Steelman, who was dominating the field after three days at 9-under par, but stumbled on the final round to finish tied for second at 6-under par (274).
However, the Yellow Jackets fifth-year senior Forrester played consistent golf for the first four rounds, too.
He carded rounds of 71, 73, 73 and 72.
To earn a spot at the national championship, Georgia Tech finished first out of the Salem Sectional on May 17, shooting a blistering team-total of 53-under par over three days, eight shots clear of second-place Arkansas.
At sectionals, Forrester tied for 14th overall with a 54 hole total of 9-under par.
This season, the other highlight for Forrester with the Yellow Jackets was capturing the ACC Championship, 16 shots clear of second-place Wake Forest.
Forrester’s best round at the conference championship was a 69 on Day 1.
He finished tied for 23rd at 2 over par.
This season, Forrester played in 11 of 12 events for Georgia Tech, including all seven during the spring.
Earlier in the spring, Forrester applied to a graduate-school program for a degree in analytics.
Once he was accepted, Forrester was able to play for his sixth season.
“I’m really happy about being able to come back and play again next season,” Forrester said.