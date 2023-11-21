College football: Gainesville High grad Makius Scott thriving from changes during career at Georgia Tech Georgia Tech defensive lineman and Gainesville grad Makius Scott (R) celebrates a big play with teammate Ahmari Harvey (L) during the Yellow Jackets' victory over North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics Former Red Elephants standout has found a home on the Yellow Jackets defensive line Friends to Follow social media