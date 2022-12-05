Youth football: North Georgia Raiders win Turkey Bowl in Athens

The North Georgia Raiders 9-and-under football team claimed the KB Sports 10-and-under Turkey Bowl title in the gold bracket on Saturday in Athens.
The Raiders, comprised of players largely from Hall County, went 5-0 this season.
In the tournament, North Georgia picked up wins against Thomson 10-and-under and the Classic City Cowboys 10-and-under.
Players winning honors were Nikko Deleon (Overall MVP), KJ Carruth (Defensive MVP), Creed Langston (Tournament MVP), Joseph Key (Tournament MVP) and Nykita Young (Offensive MVP).
Team members are Carson Roach, Michael McCullough, Ayden Alfaro, Ayden Chavez, Ryheme Drayton, Malachi Lyles, EJ Freeman, NyKita Young Jr., KJ Carruth, Spencer Wyche, Jace Hardin, Joshua Hester, Creed Langston, Bowen Greene, Ryan McGuire, Joseph Key, Jakhais Imes, G’Khai Barnett, Nikko Deleon, Messiah Poole and Lucas Neal.