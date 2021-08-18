What new synthetic turf means for these Hall County high school football teams

Friday Nights will look a lot different at about half of Hall County’s football stadiums this fall.

Simply put: playing on grass might soon be a thing of the past.

New synthetic playing surfaces, funded by sales taxes and bond referendums approved by Hall County voters, are on track for completion by the start of the 2021 season at four Hall County schools: Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall and Johnson. Completion of West Hall's field was delayed but should come later in the season.

“It’s gonna be a great new field, new atmosphere. I can’t wait for the season to get here,” Cherokee Bluff senior Sam Stribling said at The Times Sports Media Day.

“I’m ready to play on the turf. The way you can move on the turf compared to the grass — I can’t wait,” West Hall senior defensive back Jaden White added.

Hall County Schools Athletics Director Stan Lewis said this is part of a 10-year facilities plan for the district. Stadiums with some years on them, like West Hall and Chestatee, have received a fresh coat of paint, too.