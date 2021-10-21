By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Top targets on the outside: Here's a look at the top 10 wide receivers, tight ends in Hall County
Cherokee Bluff football 2021
Cherokee Bluff's Marlion Jackson (2) scores against West Hall on Oct. 1, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Playmaking wide receivers and versatile tight ends are an invaluable resource on offense in football. 

In Hall County, there are ample gifted players at both positions. 

Here’s a look at the top 10 wide receivers and tight ends in Hall County. 

1. HUNTER FOUCHE, CHESTATEE: Senior wide receiver leads the county with 499 receiving yards on 25 receptions. 

2. SETH LARSON, FLOWERY BRANCH: Speedy sophomore, who is a national champion wrestler, has 27 catches for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Also, had a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown against Gainesville. 

3. HAYDEN GOWIN, CHESTATEE: Senior has 17 catches for 354 yards and four scores for the War Eagles. 

4. JAHEIM HAYES, FLOWERY BRANCH: Senior who has 20 catches for 311 yards and two scores for the Falcons. 

5. DARIUS HOLCOMB, EAST HALL: Slender senior who has 32 catches for 368 yards this season. 

6. JEREMIAH TELANDER, NORTH HALL: Junior tight end who leads the Trojans with nine catches for 191 yards, as well as serving as an elite blocker on the edge. 

7. MARLION JACKSON, CHEROKEE BLUFF: Hard-to-tackle senior leads the unbeaten Bears with 8 of his 15 catches going for touchdowns and averages 21 yards per catch. 

8. RYAN GRAVES, CHEROKEE BLUFF: Versatile sophomore who is talented in run blocking, pass protection and catching the occasional pass. 

9. JA’QUEZ SIMS, GAINESVILLE: Junior wide receiver leads a talented group of Red Elephants receivers with 232 yards.

10. JQ DRINKARD, GAINESVILLE: One of the leading receiving targets for sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright. 

Regional events