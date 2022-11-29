Off suspension, Gainesville grad Deshaun Watson primed for debut with Cleveland

Gainesville High graduate Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead.

The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted.

There's no blueprint for the once-revered quarterback now reviled in some circles.

Cleveland's controversial, $230 million QB was officially reinstated Monday by the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations made by more than two dozen women.

Watson's return wasn't accompanied by any fanfare, simply a posting on the league's personnel notice.

He's now a starter again and poised to make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Sunday, coincidentally, in Houston, where he began his pro career and quickly rose to stardom before off-field decisions knocked him off course.

The 27-year-old quarterback isn't starting over, but anew.

He's coming back to the Browns (4-7), who are clinging to the hope that he can lead them to the playoffs despite his long layoff.