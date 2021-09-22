SERIES: Riverside Military football coach Nick Garrett building future leaders on the gridiron

Nick Garrett is more than a high school football coach.



He is in the people business and humbled in being a part of helping change people’s lives.

The Oxnard, California native has had a long journey through the coaching profession.

His career started during his final season in college, in Iowa, and continues now at Riverside Military Academy.

While the lessons and experiences have been valuable, Garrett has built his career on building relationships that have transcended beyond the football field.

“I am not always caught up in the win-lose column: that’s transitional,” he said. “What I am going to master is setting guys up for the rest of their lives. I tell parents, ‘I will improve your young man when they come play for me and prepare them for the rest of their lives.’”