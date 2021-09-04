By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Riverside Military holds off Druid Hills, 32-26, in Atlanta
Riverside Military Academy football coach Nick Garrett speaks Aug. 3, 2021 during the Rotary Club of Gainesville meeting at First Baptist Church. Photo by Bill Murphy

Riverside Military's first game since 2019 was a resounding success. 

The Eagles (1-0) beat Druid Hills 32-26 at North DeKalb Stadium, after having the first two games of 2021 cancelled. 

Riverside Military’s Max Vogelbacher had a touchdown score and secured the win with an interception in the closing two minutes on Friday.

Rodney Robinson and Justin Hornick added touchdown runs for the Eagles (1-0) who face Georgia Military on Sept. 10 at Maginnis Field. 

Riverside Military did not have a 2020 season, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

