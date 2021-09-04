Riverside Military holds off Druid Hills, 32-26, in Atlanta

Riverside Military's first game since 2019 was a resounding success.
The Eagles (1-0) beat Druid Hills 32-26 at North DeKalb Stadium, after having the first two games of 2021 cancelled.
Riverside Military’s Max Vogelbacher had a touchdown score and secured the win with an interception in the closing two minutes on Friday.
Rodney Robinson and Justin Hornick added touchdown runs for the Eagles (1-0) who face Georgia Military on Sept. 10 at Maginnis Field.
Riverside Military did not have a 2020 season, due to the coronavirus pandemic.